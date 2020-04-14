1 / 5

While many former footballers prefer taking up the managerial role post-retirement, there are quite a few who keep themselves aloof from the sport and proceed with life with alternate livelihood. Former Barcelona player Romario is one among the few and now has a full-fledged career in politics. The 1993/94 LaLiga winner is a prominent figure in Brazil's 'Podemos' party and is an active participant in both local and national parliaments. (Source: LaLiga)