1 / 5

France vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2018: France lifted their second World Cup title in 20 years as they beat Croatia 4-2 in the final of the 2018 edition. In Moscow, both teams played thrilling game of football in which France came out on top. At half-time, France led 2-1, thanks to an own goal by Croatia and a penalty goal for France. Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba added a goal each after half-time to seal the final for France. Croatia had a dream run in this World Cup which had a disappointing end. (Reuters Photo)