Football fever grips Kolkata as Qatar FIFA World Cup kicks off
November 20, 2022 9:58:45 pm
November 20, 2022 9:58:45 pm
1 / 8
As the FIFA World Cup 2022 Tournament kicks off at Qatar's Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday, Kolkata gears up for the celebration.
(Express Photo by Partha Paul)
2 / 8
Football aficionados in Kolkata, which is also known as India’s Football Mecca, release paper-made sky lanterns (fanush )to mark the opening day of the Qatar World Cup football Tournament on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
3 / 8
Even the city’s walls are adorned with the images of some of the world’s leading footballers including the likes of Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
4 / 8
One of the painted murals even features several hands holding a globe that represents football-playing countries like the 2014 tournament's host Brazil.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
5 / 8
City lanes in Kolkata are also decked up in different colours to celebrate the football championship.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
6 / 8
The wall paintings bear the symbols of football teams from various countries across the world.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
7 / 8
Lanterns with impression of Lionel Messi were seen floating in the air, a fitting tribute to the Argentinian footballer who will be playing his last World Cup this year.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)
8 / 8
One of the more prominent lanterns even carried a banner that included not only the official logo for the Qatar World Cup but also the flags of all participating countries.
(Express photo by Partha Paul)