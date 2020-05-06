2 / 8

Kashmiri kayaker Vilayat Hussain practices on a rugged under-construction wooden ergometer at his home on the outskirts of Srinagar on April 24, 2020. Like many other athletes, the coronavirus pandemic has restricted Hussain to his home. He says going out for practice with others is too high a risk but his priority remains to keep fit. So, he made the wooden Ergometer which still doesn’t have cable and weights to properly work on. “It helps me to maintain my workouts even though it is far from what it should look like,” Hussain says. (Source: AP)