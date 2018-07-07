1 / 7

Belgium reached the World Cup semifinals for the first time in 32 years by holding off five-time champion Brazil 2-1 Friday, sending Neymar home without living up to the expectations of being soccer's most expensive player. Belgium scored the decisive goal on a counterattack just after a corner had been taken by Neymar. Romelu Lukaku surged forward with the ball and Kevin De Bruyne put it in the net to give Belgium a 2-0 lead in the 31st minute. Brazil threw everything at them in the second half and got one goal out of it but no more. Earlier in the day, France beat Uruguay 2-0 and booked their semi-final spot. (Source: AP)