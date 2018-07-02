1 / 9

2010 champions Spain were knocked out of the World Cup in the Round of 16 after losing to hosts Russia on penalties. Spain took an early lead due to an own goal by Russia but they later conceded through a penalty. They dominated possession, making more tham 1000 passes towards the end of extra time, but a resolute Russia defence kept them at bay. Spain's frequency of attacks increasing towards the end but Russia keeper Igor Akinfeev kept them out. The match went into penalties, a first in this World Cup. Koke and Iago Aspas failed to convert their kicks and Spain were dumped out. Later in the night, the match between Croatia and Denmark also went into penalties at the end of which the former came out as winners. (Source: Reuters)