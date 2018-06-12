1 / 10

The FIFA World Cup 2018 will kick off from June 14 with hosts Russia taking on Saudi Arabia in the opener. The month-long tournament will see 32 nations from across the world taking on each other in football’s biggest tournament. There will be 64 matches in total. The semi-finals will take place on July 11 and July 12, with the final to take place on July 15. The 32 teams will be divided into 8 groups, consisting of four teams each. The two top teams from all the groups will make it to the Round of 16. (Source: Reuters)