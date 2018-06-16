1 / 7

FIFA World Cup 2018 Day 2 saw one of the most enthralling games as Portugal faced Spain in a Group B encounter. The high octane match lived up to its hype as Portugal drew 3-3 against Spain. While Spain had two players scoring the three goals, there was only one man from Portugal who scored all three goals. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Portugal snatched a draw against Spain. This was Ronaldo's first hat-trick in a World Cup and also the first by any player against Spain in World Cup finals. (AP Photo)