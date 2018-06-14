1 / 8

The 2018 edition of the FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia on Thursday. The opening ceremony started off with 2010 World Cup winning former Spain captain Iker Casillas presenting the trophy in the stadium. That was followed by a prerecorded video which featured violinist Yuri Bashmet and pianist Daniil Trifonov playing a Tchaikovski composition. This was followed by Ronaldo walking onto the pitch with Robbie Williams taking over. Russian soprano Aida Garifullina joined him in the middle and the British pop star belted out Queen's Let Me Entertain you before singing snippets of some of his own songs. (Source: Reuters)