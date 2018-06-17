1 / 7

Lionel Messi's missed penalties and Argentina's failure to find a way through the Iceland defence remained the biggest talking point of day three of Russia 2018. Faced with a resolute and multi-layered defensive line, Argentina went ahead thanks to Sergio Aguero but Iceland equalised almost immediatly thanks to Alfred Finnbogason. They then won a 64th minute penalty which Messi took. But it turned out to be a woefully taken penalty by the five-time Balon D'Or winner which Iceland goalkeeper Hannes Halldorrsson saved. Iceland then didn't let Argentina through for the rest of the match and the game ended in a draw. Earlier, Paul Pogba put up a stellar display as France beat Australia 2-1. Denmark captain Kasper Schmeichel was the standout player as they beat Peru 1-0 while Croatia beat Nigeria 2-0. (Source: Reuters)