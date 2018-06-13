1 / 8

World cup football trophy and pitch with player's replica made of Kheer (sweets , milk product) at a South Kolkata sweet Shop. The World Cup is scheduled to begin from June 14 when hosts Russia would take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. The Luzhniki is also the venue for the final that will be held on July 15. The match between Russia and Saudi Arabia will be preceded by an opening ceremony that will feature Hollywood star Will Smith and Nicky Jam who feature in the tournament anthem for the year. They will be accompanied by British pop star Robbie Williams, Russian soprano Aida Garifullina and Brazilian great Ronaldo. (Express photo by Partha Paul)