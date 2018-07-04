1 / 7

England and Sweden were the two teams that made it into the quarter-finals on the final day of Round of 16 matches at the 2018 World Cup. Sweden continued their World Cup adventure with a 1-0 win over Switzerland. England looked set for victory for most of the second half of their match as they held a 1-0 lead over an increasingly unruly Colombian side. But Yerry Mina equalised in stoppage time for Colombia and thus forced the match into extra time. The extra 30 minutes yieldled nothing and it came to penalties. England prevailed 4-3 over Colombia, the first time ever that they have beaten a team on penalties in World Cup history. They play Sweden on Saturday. (Source: Reuters)