1 / 9

Brazil got their first win of the tournament under their belt by beating Costa Rica 2-0. Philippe Coutinho scored the first goal while Neymar scored the second in injury time to seal the result. The win puts Brazil in a relatively safe position as far as the race for a Round of 16 spot is concerned and also confirmed Costa Rica's exit from the tournament. Brazil next play Serbia on June 27. (Source: AP)