1 / 7

Lionel Messi's quest for a World Cup is hanging on a thread after Argentina were blanked 3-0 by Croatia on Friday. Argentina, despite the embarassment of riches they have among their forwards, were clueless in attack and were prone to defensive errors. It was one such error, which came directly from goalkeeper Willy Caballero, that gifted Croatia their first goal. Their captain Luka Modric scored an absolute beauty to double their lead. Argentina lost the plot after that and conceded in injury time. This means that they have to beat Nigeria in their next game and hope a number of results go their way to progress to the next round. (Source: AP)