Fifa 2026: U.S. beats Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-0 to advance to round of 16
The United States secured its first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory in 24 years with a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday
July 2, 2026 16:31 IST
July 2, 2026 16:31 IST
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The United States advanced to the next round of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-0 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (Source: Photo by AP)
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Americans secured their first knockout-stage win in 24 years. They made it to the semifinals in the first tournament in 1930 by winning their group and won a round of 16 matchup against Mexico in 2002 (Source: Photo by AP)
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Folarin Balogun put the Americans ahead in the 45th minute with his third goal of the World Cup, then was sent off in the 64th for a red card (Source: Photo by AP)
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Malik Tillman helped seal the win when he curled in a free kick that got over the wall and on target from just outside the box in the 82nd minute (Source: Photo by AP)
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The ball went off diving goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj’s right hand and in despite the pain in Tillman’s bloody right foot from being stepped on (Source: Photo by AP)
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Pochettino became the first U.S. coach with three World Cup victories (Source: Photo by AP)
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The win snapped a 10-game losing streak for the U.S. against European teams dating to a tie against England in the 2022 World Cup (Source: Photo by AP)
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The Americans had lost seven games and tied six against European nations in World Cup play since beating Portugal in their 2002 opener (Source: Photo by AP)
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Bosnia’s second World Cup trip was a success with a draw against Canada in the opener and a win over Qatar that helped the team advance to the knockout round for the first time. But it ended in disappointment (Source: Photo by AP)