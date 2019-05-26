Sports Gallery Express Archive: India’s iconic moments in Cricket World Cup beautifully captured The Indian cricket team have won the ICC World Cup twice since the first time they participated in the competition. MS Dhoni-led India failed to successfully retain their Cricket World Cup title in 2015, which edition was jointly hosted by New Zealand and Australia. (Source: Reuters) India had an excellent start to the tournament, defeating arch-rival Pakistan and followed their performance up by not losing even a single game at the league stage. (Source: AP) The defending champions were knocked out of the tournament in the semifinals after receiving a drubbing from Australia. (Source: Reuters) India won their second World Cup title in 2011 after beating Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets. (Express photo by Kevin D'Souza) Then Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh shake hands with Sachin Tendulkar prior to the start of the Cricket World Cup semifinal match between the arch-rivals. The prime ministers of the two countries joined tens of thousands of cricket fans at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali to watch the clash. (Source: AP) After winning the toss and electing to bat, India made 260 runs while losing 9 wickets. Pakistan fell short, scoring 231 runs in 49.5 overs. India won the match by 29 runs. (Source: AP) India's Sachin Tendulkar is carried by fellow team members after Team India won the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Mumbai. (Source: PTI) Sachin Tendulkar lifts the trophy at the Taj hotel the day after winning the ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai April 3, 2011. Tendulkar scored 482 runs, and was the second-highest run scorer in the tournament after Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, who scored 500 runs. (Source: Reuters) India erupted into euphoric celebrations after their historic win against Sri Lanka. Here is a picture of fans in Mumbai celebrating after India won the 2011 World Cup final. (Express Photo by : Prashant Nadkar) People celebrating the ICC Cricket World Cup victory at Marine Drive. (Express Photo by Mahendra Parikh) Fans in big numbers flocked to public places to celebrate the victory of the cricket-crazy nation. A snap of people celebrating the ICC Cricket World Cup victory at Marine Drive. (Express Photo by Mahendra Parikh) The Indian cricket team players celebrate as they reach the final of the 2003 World Cup. India finished the tournament as runners-up after Australia beat them by 125 runs in the final. (Source: File Photo) Seen in this picture are the 1983 Cricket World Cup winning India team players, including Ravi Shastri, Roger Binny, Dilip Vengsarkar, Madan Lal, Sandeep Patil, Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Kirti Azad, Yashpal Sharma, Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikanth and Sunil Valson. (Source: Express archive photo) 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team meet with Rajiv Gandhi. Seen in the photo from left to right are Yashpal Sharma, Syed Kirmani, Kapil Dev, Balram Jakhar, Jagmohan, Singer Lata Mangeshkar, Mohinder Amarnath, Rajiv Gandhi, Sunil Gavaskar, K Srikant, Madan Lal and Dilip Vengsarkar. (Source: Express archive photo)