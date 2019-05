Liverpool needed to better City's result on the final day of the season after starting the matches a point behind the defending champions. And when Sadio Mane sidefooted home a cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 17th minute, the home side was provisionally in the lead. There was even more optimism when City briefly fell behind to Brighton but by halftime the mood had been punctured with City in front 2-1. (Source: AP)