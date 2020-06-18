- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic in India and across the globe
- Kerala: Covid negative certificate must to board flights from West Asia
- Supreme Court directs Centre to direct states for payment to doctors
- Karnataka announces random testing for effective surveillance
- AIIMS conducts pilot study to assess effect of radiation therapy on COVID-19 patients
- Covid protocol for Rajya Sabha elections on June 19: Separate rooms, routes for MLAs with symptoms
English Premier League off to a controversial startPublished: June 18, 2020 3:23:58 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rs 50,000-crore scheme to provide jobs for migrants returning home
- Nepal's Parliament passes Bill to include Indian territories on new map
- EntertainmentKadakh movie review: Ranvir Shorey-starrer is engaging enough to be watched in one go
- EntertainmentAbhay 2: Ram Kapoor's avatar in this web series will surprise you
- TrendingTwitter 's new voice tweet feature for iOS users triggers meme fest online
- TrendingVideo of bisons racing at Yellowstone National Park reminds netizens of scene from 'Lion King'
- Sports'Sreesanth is always in scheme of things': Kerala bowling coach
- SportsWhen a year is not long enough to ensure Tokyo Olympics in 2021
- OpinionChina has changed its tactics, not goals. India needs to demonstrate strong national power
- Telangana begins reporting testing numbers, finally
- LifestyleBecome fit as a fiddle with this yoga pose; Rakul Preet Singh shows how
- TechnologyHere's our review of the Microsoft Surface Pro 7