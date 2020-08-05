- Follow Coronavirus India Live Updates
- Follow Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan Live Updates
- Follow Jammu & Kashmir LIVE News Updates
- Bhoomi pujan: Light ‘diyas’, perform puja today, BJP tells people
- Ayodhya breaks ground today
- After backlash, Vivo all set to pull out of 2020 IPL
- Explained: What US job curbs mean for Indian H1-B holders
- Sushant Singh case: Probe ordered after Bengali women face online abuse
- Exits are a form of dissent, nudge system onto right path: Viral Acharya
Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie set up Ireland’s highest run chase in ODIsPublished: August 5, 2020 2:07:01 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Centre accepts request for CBI probe; SC seeks status report from Maharashtra in three days
- Even smaller states have significantly large spread of Covid-19
- Entertainment'CBI it is': Sushant's sister on Centre accepting Bihar govt's recommendation for CBI probe
- EntertainmentSP Balasubrahmanyam tests positive for coronavirus
- Trending#PrayforLebanon trends, Pyramids and Burj Khalifa lit up in solidarity with Beirut victims
- TrendingCar showroom adopts local stray dog and make him 'sales consultant', netizens love it
- SportsEngland vs Pakistan 1st Test Live Cricket Score Updates: All eyes on the sky
- SportsPlaying XI: More potent than WI attack, Pak bowlers to test Root & Co
- OpinionThis temple is the first real colonisation of Hinduism by political power
- As they play England, what promise do Pakistan's bowlers offer?
- LifestyleRam Mandir Bhoomi Pujan: 1.25 lakh 'Raghupati ladoos' made of pure ghee, saffron to be distributed
- TechnologySamsung Unpacked 2020 event: Here's what to expect