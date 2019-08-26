Sports Gallery England delivering in the Ashes when the Stokes were high In a dramatic finish at Headingley on Sunday, England levelled the series and saved their hopes of reclaiming the Ashes, thanks to Ben Stokes's century and his nerves of steel. Australia's David Warner takes a catch from Nathan Lyon's bowling to dismiss England's Joe Root early in the first session of the fourth day. (Source: Reuters) England's Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow after forming a 86-run partnership. (Source: Reuters) England's Jonny Bairstow reacts after losing his wicket. (Source: Reuters) Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of England's Chris Woakes, leaving England in a poor position of 261/7. (Source: Reuters) Australia's James Pattinson celebrates taking the wicket of England's Stuart Broad, leaving England on 286/9 (Source: Reuters) England's Ben Stokes and Jack Leach make runs on their way to a 76-run last-wicket partnership. (Source: Reuters) England's Ben Stokes celebrates after hitting the winning boundary as they win the third Test at Headingley. (Source: Reuters) England's Ben Stokes celebrates winning the Test, after scoring an unbeaten 135* from 219 balls. (Source: Reuters)