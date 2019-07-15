Toggle Menu Sections
Live England win maiden ICC World Cup via dramatic Super Over against New Zealand
A final to Remember: England win World Cup at Home of Cricket

England beat New Zealand in a thrilling encounter of a World Cup 2019 final on the basis of more boundaries scored in the innings as the scores were tied in the super over as well

Henry Nicholls celebrates his maiden World Cup century (Source: Reuters)

Chris Woakes celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Colin de Grandhomme (Source: Reuters)

New Zealand's James Neesham hits a four during the Cricket World Cup final match between England and New Zealand at Lord's cricket ground in London (Source: AP)

England's Liam Plunkett celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's James Neesham with Ben Stokes (Source: Reuters)

Tom Latham plays a pull shot in the World Cup 2019 final. He missed out on his half-century by three runs (Source: Reuters)

Matt Henry celebrates after taking the wicket of Jason Roy. (Source: Reuters)

Colin de Grandhomme celebrates after taking the wicket of Joe Root. (Source: AP)

Lockie Ferguson dives to take England captain Eoin Morgan's catch (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

Jos Buttler plays a scoop shot of Lockie Ferguson during the run chase (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

Ben Stokes signals to the umpire that he did not get his bat in the way of Martin Guptill's throw intentionally (Source: Cricket World Cup/Twitter)

