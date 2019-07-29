Sports Gallery Egan Bernal claims Colombia’s first Tour de France title Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after Sunday's 21st and final stage won by Caleb Ewan of Australia. Egan Bernal became the first Colombian to win the Tour de France when he retained the overall leader's yellow jersey after Sunday's 21st and final stage. The 22-year-old Bernal, the youngest rider to win the race in 110 years, gives Team Ineos -- formerly Team Sky -- their seventh title in the last eight editions. (Source: Reuters) Egan Bernal of Colombia celebrates on the podium, after winning the general classification and the overall leader's yellow jersey. (Source: Reuters) Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal of Colombia celebrates at the finish. He beat team mate and defending champion Geraint Thomas of Britain by one minute 11 seconds, with Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk coming home third, 1:31 off the pace. (Source: Reuters) Also the winner of the white jersey for the best Under-25 rider, Bernal did not win a single stage, but he was first at the top of the Col de l'Iseran when the decisive 19th stage was stopped because of hailstorms and landslides in the Alps. (Source: Reuters) Fans of Team INEOS rider Egan Bernal watch a big screen broadcast of the Tour de France cycling race in Zipaquira. (Source: Reuters) Such is Bernal's precocity, power and room for improvement, though, that he has been tipped to dominate the race despite the fierce internal competition at Ineos with Thomas and four-times champion Froome, who missed the event after a horror crash in June. (Source: Rueters) Fans celebrate as they watch a giant screen broadcasting live Egan Bernal winning the final stage of the Tour de France, in his hometown of Zipaquira, Colombia, Sunday, July 28, 2019. Bernal became the first Colombian cyclist to win the cycling's biggest race. (Source: AP)