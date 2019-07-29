Sports Gallery East Bengal launch centenary celebrations in a sea of red and gold After the completion of the rally involving thousands of fans, the torch was carried back to the club and was installed by Bhaichung Bhutia and former coach Subhash Bhowmick. East Bengal inaugurated their centenary celebrations with a grand torch rally starting off from Kumartuli Park in North Kolkata on Sunday. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC) The celebrations started from the residence of Suresh Chandra Chowdhury, founder of the club. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC) Former India captain Bhaichung Bhutia, and former club captain of 1960s Sukumar Samajpati were also present. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC) The rally covered a distance of six kilometres. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC) After the completion of the rally, the torch was carried back to the club and was installed by Bhutia and former coach Subhash Bhowmick. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC) Apart from the unveiling of centenary jersey on Saturday, the club also announced that they will be announcing an all-time East Bengal XI. (PTI Photo) After missing the 2018/19 I-League trophy by just a point to Chennai City, East Bengal's wait for a title has extended to 15 years. (Source: Facebook/EBRPFC)