At a US Open unlike any other, Dominic Thiem constructed a comeback the likes of which hadn’t been seen in 71 years. After dropping the opening two sets against Alexander Zverev on Sunday at a nearly empty Arthur Ashe Stadium, Thiem slowly but surely turned things around for a 2-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory across more than four hours to earn his first major championship. (Source: USA Today Sports)