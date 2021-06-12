6 / 7

His celebrations were low-key, however, such is the respect he holds for Nadal."First I want to say it is a privilege to be on this court with Rafael Nadal," Djokovic said on court."The biggest match I have ever played here in Paris. Also the best match with the best atmosphere for both players."To win against Rafa on this court you have to play your best tennis, and tonight I played my best tennis." (Source: Reuters)