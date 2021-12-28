6 / 6

England captain Joe Root was left devastated. He has now lost seven of eight Tests as captain in Australia after failing to wrest back the urn on home soil in 2019. His top score of 28 in England's second innings spoke volumes of the team's batting inadequacies, and he was in no mood to discuss the future of his captaincy. "I think they've definitely outplayed us in the three games," Root said."We've not been good enough."For what is quite a young batting group, they're having to learn here in the harshest environment."We have to try and make sure we come away from this tour with a couple of wins." (Source: AP)