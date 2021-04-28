7 / 9

For much of his still-blossoming career, Hetymer’s immense potential has only flickered and not quite set a match on fire in the IPL. His knock against Royal Challengers could well be that carpe diem moment, when he finally seemed to live up to his talent. A 78-run unbeaten stand between Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer almost won the match for Delhi. (Sportzpics for IPL)