Most read
- Sporadic violence in Birbhum & Kolkata caps off final phase with 76% turnout
- PM-Kisan first installment late; Covid blamed
- PM Modi reviews Army’s efforts in combating pandemic
- Counter ‘one-sided’ world media narrative on govt’s pandemic ‘failure’, Jaishankar tells Indian diplomats
- Explained: New Covid guidelines on home isolation, managing fever, and use of remdesivir
- Exit polls show dead heat in Bengal, LDF in Kerala, DMK sweep in Tamil Nadu
DC vs KKR in pics: Prithvi Shaw takes Capitals to 7-wicket win over Knight RidersUpdated: April 30, 2021 12:20:31 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- All fingers crossed in Bihar as second wave goes rural, scales last year’s peak
- Cities‘Not being able to help’: AAP MLA pleads for President’s Rule in Delhi
- EntertainmentRadhe song Dil De Diya: Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and a whole bag of crazy dance moves, watch
- EntertainmentKV Anand (1966-2021): Mohanlal, Allu Arjun pay tributes, say ‘you are forever in our hearts’
- TrendingIPL 2021: Twitter praises Prithvi Shaw as he guides Delhi to 7-wicket victory over Kolkata
- TrendingISS shares stunning images of ‘Super Moon’ from space, leaves netizens mesmerised
- SportsTop athletes on tenterhooks about travel for Tokyo qualification events
- Explained: Why does Jos Buttler crouch low against the spinners?
- OpinionBehind the pandemic’s devastation is a monumental failure of governance
- New Covid-19 guidelines on home isolation
- Lifestyle'Theatre will always be very close to my heart, I do miss it': Pankaj Tripathi
- TechnologyApple's 2021 iMac, iPad Pro, Apple TV 4K available to order from today