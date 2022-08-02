8 / 9

Gold Medalist England's Sarah Davies, center, Silver Medalist Canada's Alexis Ashworth, left, and Bronze Medalist India's Harjinder Kaur, right, on the podium after the Women's 71kg Weightlifting Competition at The NEC on day four of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Monday Aug. 1, 2022. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)