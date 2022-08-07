1 / 12

Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Dahiya proved to be too good for the 57kg field. He won both his bouts -- against Suraj Singh of New Zealand and Pakistan's Asad Ali -- by technical superiority en route the final. In the final, Nigeria's Ebikewenimo Welson showed an intent to fight but the level at which Ravi wrestles, it was a tough task. Ravi foiled a right leg attack and on next. (PTI)