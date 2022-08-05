CWG 2022, Day 7 | In Pics: India have 20 medals in its kitty so farUpdated: August 5, 2022 1:05:05 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- Rahul Gandhi detained amid Congress' price rise protest, says 'democracy is a memory' | Live Updates
- Stop blaming Indian democracy for people's repeated rejection of you: BJP to Rahul Gandhi
- EntertainmentDarlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning
- EntertainmentPrey movie review: The Predator franchise gets a pulse-pounding update that chews up and spits out the Marvel template
- TrendingMan escapes unhurt as a footpath caves in beneath him. Watch video
- TrendingKerala Collector’s post asking children not to jump into water bodies or go fishing wins hearts online
- SportsCommonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates
- SportsPakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate weightlifting podium finish with Moosewala songs
- OpinionWithdrawal of Personal Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from the delay?
- ExplainedRare earth elements, and India's bid to join alliance for their supply
- Lifestyle'Be it skincare or workout, you have to do it consistently': Kriti Sanon
- TechnologyOppo Reno8 review: Good looks, plugged with some serious fast charging