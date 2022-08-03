1 / 13

India's Vikas Thakur who wond silver, Gold medalist Samoa's Don Opeloge and Fiji's Taniela Rainibogi who received a bronze medal, pose on the podium, after the Men's 96kg Weightlifting competition at The NEC on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. AP/PTI