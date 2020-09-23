1 / 8

Rajasthan Royals (RR) started their IPL 2020 campaign on a rousing note as they defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 16 runs in their opening clash. Sanju Samson (74 off 32 balls), Steve Smith (69 off 47 balls), Rahul Tewatia (3/37) and Jofra Archer (27 off 8 balls, 1/26) were the standout players from the RR camp in this contest. (Source: BCCI)