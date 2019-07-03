Sports Gallery World Cup 2019: India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs to reach semis India defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs and became the second team after Australia to qualify for the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2019. India defeated Bagladesh by 28 runs to advance to the knockout stges. Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring his 4th century of the tournament. (AP) KL scored 77 runs at the top to provide a 180 run stand for the first wicket with Rohit Sharma. (Reuters) Rishab Pant played a crucial knock of 48 of just 41 balls to propel the total to 314. (AP) Bangladesh's Muztafizur Rehmn took a five wicket haul. (AP) India led by Hardik Pandya took wickets at regular intervals. (AP) Shakib Al Hasan scored yet another 50 and stood as a rock. (AP) virat kohli got ino an argument with the umpire over a controversial DRS decision. (Reuters) Saifuddin scored 51 off just 38 balls to keep his team in the chase. (AP) Bumrah wrapped up the match in the 48th over to hand Bangladesh a 28 run defeat. (AP)