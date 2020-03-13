Must Read
- IPL 2020 postponed due to coronavirus, to start from April 15
- Farooq Abdullah's detention under PSA revoked
- UP: Sengar, Chinmayanand hoarding is SP leader's response to anti-CAA protesters poster
- MP crisis: CM Kamal Nath meets Guv, asks for floor test
- Day after he joined BJP, Madhya Pradesh EOW reopens forgery case against Jyotiraditya Scindia
- Delhi bar denies entry to woman wearing 'ethnic wear', owner issues apology after backlash
- Explained: The significance of the Olympic Flame
- Entertainment industry has a new villain: coronavirus and the scare that comes with it
Cricket in times of coronavirus: Empty stadiums, masks and no handshakesPublished: March 13, 2020 7:40:32 pm
Best of Express
- COVID-19: Maharashtra govt orders closure of theatres, gyms, malls after cases mount to 17
- Coronavirus active cases in India touch 81: Top developments
- EntertainmentLes Miserables movie review: The misery still exists
- TrendingCoronavirus scare: Afraid to visit store, US woman helps elderly couple with grocery shopping
- TrendingWatch: Dozens of monkeys fight for a banana after coronavirus hits tourism in Thailand
- SportsIndia vs South Africa ODI series called off
- OpinionCoronavirus threat is real, but responses to it are bordering on paranoia
- COVID-19 travel restrictions around the world
- LifestyleKatrina is very particular, Kareena is quite excitable: Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker review