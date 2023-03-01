Colonel CK Naydu: Team India’s first Test cricket captain’s statue unveiled at the Holkar stadium in Indore
Updated: March 1, 2023 12:54 IST
On Wednesday, a life-sized statue of Colonel CK Naydu - India's first Test captain was unvieled at the Holkar stadium in Indore.
India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Steve Smith along with other match officials were present at the time of statue unveiling at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
Cottari Kanakaiya Nayudu, also known as CK, was the first captain of the Indian cricket team in Test matches.
Nayudu, who died at Indore on November 14, aged 72, captained India in their first Test match with England. That was at Lord's in 1932 when, despite a painful hand injury received when fielding, Nayudu made top score, 40, in the first innings.
He played first-class cricket regularly until 1958, and returned for one last time in 1963 at the age of 68.
In 1923, the ruler of Holkar invited him to Indore and made him a captain in his army, conferring on him the honour of a Colonel in Holkar's Army.