4 / 7

India made a promising start to reach 152-2 with 79 by opener Shikhar Dhawan and 51 from Virat Kohli in his first game since giving up the test captaincy after India lost to South Africa 2-1 in the test series last week. But Kohli's dismissal to a mistimed sweep off spinner Tabraiz Shamsi started a run of wickets, leaving India at 214-8. (AP Photo)