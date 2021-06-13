12 / 15

Finland's players react after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsing on the pitch during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group B match between Denmark and Finland at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. The game was initially suspended but resumed an hour and 45 minutes later, Finland claiming a 1-0 victory when striker Joel Pohjanpalo headed in on the hour with his side's only attempt of the game.A visibly drained Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand said after the match that the players were given the option to finish the game on Saturday evening or on Sunday. (Source: AP)