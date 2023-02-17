Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Updated: February 17, 2023 12:25 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara with family members and team mates ahead of the 100th Test at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday. Pujara became the 13th Indian to reach the 100-Test milestone when he took the field in the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.
(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Flanked by his family and team-mates, Pujara, the Indian batting mainstay in the longest format of the game, received a special cap from Gavaskar to honour his achievements.
(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
he legendary Sunil Gavasakar on Friday hoped Cheteshwar Pujara would become the first Indian to score a century in his 100th Test, adding that the veteran batter has been a role model for "hard work and self-belief".(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
"Welcome to the 100th Test club, and I wish and pray you that you become the first Indian to score a big hundred in your 100th Test and lay the foundation for yet another win in Delhi," said Gavaskar who featured in 125 Tests. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Sunil Gavaskar lauded Pujara for putting his "body on the line for India." "When you go out to bat, it's as if you're taking the India flag with you. You've put your body on the line for India.
(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
The 35-year-old Pujara, who made his Test debut in 2010, has 7,000-plus runs in the format and 19 centuries. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Cheteshwar Pujara said, "Thanks to my family and friends for their support. Thanks to the BCCI, media, and my team-mates and support staff." (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Virat Kohli with team India during the India-Australia 2nd Test match in New Delhi on Friday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)
Australian batsman David Warner during the India-Australia 2nd Test match in New Delhi on Friday.
(Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)