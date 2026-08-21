BWF World Championships 2026: PV Sindhu loses to China’s Wang Zhi Yi
With Sindhu’s loss to Wang, and Ayush Shetty’s loss to Alwi Farhan of Indonesia, 21-19, 21-11, India’s challenge in the singles categories is over at the World Championships
August 21, 2026 13:35 IST
August 21, 2026 13:35 IST
1 / 10
PV Sindhu loses 21-11, 19-21, 21-17 to China’s Wang Zhi Yi at the World Championships in New Delhi
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The defeat ends Sindhu’s 8-0 record against Chinese shuttlers at the World Championships
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The loss also ends Sindhu’s pursuit of a sixth World Championship medal in front of her home crowd
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The first game was a tale of two halves. Before the mid-game break, neither shuttler gave away an easy point. Wang made Sindhu work hard on her drops, while Sindhu gave Wang no room to land a clean smash
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Wang led 11-8 at the break, but after it, Sindhu made six unforced errors and one misjudgement, and lost the game 21-11. It was clear she needed to raise her game, and she did
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Sindhu mixed smashes, dribbles and net drops to repeatedly catch Wang out at the front court, but errors kept the game level at 15-15. She then took six straight points to close out the game 21-15
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In the third game, Sindhu had held her lead till 15-13, with a raucous Delhi crowd behind her. But at 17-16, Wang suffered a hard fall and called for a medical break
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After it, Sindhu managed only one more point as Wang raced away with the win
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With Sindhu’s loss to Wang, and Ayush Shetty’s loss to Alwi Farhan of Indonesia, 21-19, 21-11, India’s challenge in the singles categories is over at the World Championships
10 / 10
Sindhu said that she was disappointed and sad after the match and felt she should have converted the close contest