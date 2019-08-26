Sports Gallery Bumrah, Rahane star as India decimate West Indies by 318 runs in first Test India inflicted a humiliating 318-run defeat on the West Indies in the first Test. India inflicted a humiliating 318-run defeat on the West Indies in the first Test as Jasprit Bumrah dismantled the hosts with a five wicket haul after Ajinkya Rahane found his first century in two years, here on Sunday. (Source: AP) West Indies were chasing a stiff 419-run target but Indian pacers, led by Bumrah demolished the hosts, who were all out for just 100 in 26.5 overs in the final session of the fourth day. (Source: AP) Bumrah swung the ball both ways to torment the home batsmen while Ishant Sharma (3/31) and Mohammed Shami (2/13) too contributed in India's resounding victory which gave them a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. (Source: AP) It is India's fourth-biggest Test win but biggest in away Tests as winning by 336 runs against South Africa in Delhi in 2015-16 remains their best ever. (Source: AP) Rahane scored a patient 102-run knock but young batsman Hanuma Vihari (93) missed out on his maiden Test ton by just seven runs. (Source: AP) The result gave Virat Kohli the joint-most number of victories as India captain, tying for 27 wins with MS Dhoni. He has also gone past Saurav Ganguly (11) for most away wins as India captain. (Source: AP)