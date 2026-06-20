Brazil beat Haiti 3-0 to secure first win at FIFA World Cup 2026
Haiti became the first team to be eliminated from the tournament after suffering a second consecutive defeat, having lost 1-0 to Scotland in their opener, Haiti remain without a point and can no longer advance to the knockout stage
June 20, 2026 14:51 IST
June 20, 2026 14:51 IST
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Brazil defeated Haiti 3-0 in their Group C encounter to register their first victory of the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Source: Photo by AP)
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Matheus Cunha struck twice to open his World Cup scoring account, leading Brazil to a comfortable 3-0 win over Haiti (Source: Photo by AP)
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Vinicius Junior also scored in the first half and was the creator for both of Cunha’s strikes (Source: Photo by AP)
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For Brazil’s first goal after 23 minutes, Vinicius cut inside from the left and snapped a shot that keeper Johny Placide could only parry (Source: Photo by AP)
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Centre back Hannes Delcroix attempted to clear the danger, but Cunha pressured and ultimately forced the ball across the line for his second goal in a competitive international fixture (Source: Photo by AP)
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Overall, it was a much-improved effort from the Selecao’s 1-1 draw against Morocco to open their tournament and a result that puts Brazil on four points (Source: Photo by AP)
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Centre back Ricardo Ade came closest to scoring for the Caribbean side after halftime when his flashing, near-post header from a corner forced Alisson into a reaction save (Source: Photo by AP)
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Haiti officially became the first team to be eliminated from the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing 1-0 to Scotland in its opening match and then suffering a 3-0 defeat to Brazil (Source: Photo by AP)
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They play their last match against Morocco and even if they pull off an upset, they can only reach a maximum of 3 points which wouldn’t be enough for them to qualify as a best third placed team as well (Source: Photo by AP)