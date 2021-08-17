Must Read
- Afghanistan crisis: Day after the fall, fearful, desperate Afghans swarm Kabul airport in bid to flee Taliban rule
- India’s last-hour win at Lord’s: ‘Best I-Day gift’
- Explained: Pakistan's long relationship with the Taliban
- Dear India, 2047: I visualise that discrimination of caste, community is a ghost of the past
- Opinion | C Raja Mohan writes: Taliban has taken Kabul. Delhi must watch, not pronounce doom
- Explained: SC remarks on tribunal law latest flashpoint between legislature, judiciary
2nd Test: Bowlers shine as India thrash England to take series leadAugust 17, 2021 2:44:56 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- 'Govt need not disclose anything that compromises national security': SC
- CitiesLive-in relationship between man & married woman illicit: HC
- EntertainmentInside Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani reception party: 'Father of the bride' Anil Kapoor can't stop smiling, Arjun Kapoor does a crop job
- EntertainmentShilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4 sets, gets emotional as she receives a warm welcome
- TrendingVideo clip of python attacking California zookeeper leaves netizens shocked
- TrendingNetizens hail Bumrah, Shami and Siraj as India win against England at Lord's
- SportsIndia’s last-hour win at Lord’s: ‘Best I-Day gift’
- SportsTokyo Olympics: WFI got its numbers wrong for coaches, physios
- OpinionTaliban has taken Kabul. Delhi must watch, not pronounce doom
- Pakistan's long relationship with the Taliban
- LifestyleFour designers on how Indian weddings continue to remain relevant in the pandemic
- TechnologyMoto Edge series with differentiated features aimed at 'Zinnials'