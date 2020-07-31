- Follow LIVE updates on Coronavirus news from across the world
- Follow Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Coronavirus Live Updates
- Follow Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates
- Pangong and Gogra not yet resolved, Army awaits talks
- Priest, policemen test Covid positive, Ayodhya temple Trust says event on track
- Inside Jaya library: 8,376 books, Tirukkural to Discovery of India
- Congress veterans say look within, young MP says start with yourself, UPA II
- UK High Commissioner: ‘We are very clear, as is India, that this vaccine is for everybody’
Black Lives Matter: NBA return sees all players, coaches kneel before gamesPublished: July 31, 2020 1:47:57 pm
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- J&K: Sajad Lone released from home detention, says 'jail experience was psychologically draining'
- Ensure timely payment of salaries to healthcare workers: SC to Centre
- EntertainmentRaat Akeli Hai movie review: Nawazuddin-starrer is sufficiently twisty
- EntertainmentAnkita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput 'was not depressed'
- TrendingIconic bus from 'Into the Wild' likely to find a home at Alaska's Fairbanks museum
- TrendingWatch: How this man's family surprised him on birthday with a wad of cash in cake
- SportsBoot on the other foot: Retired Indian hockey players turning to coaching
- SportsClubs cite economic crisis, want ISL to reduce franchise fee
- OpinionNational Education Policy needs close scrutiny, for what it says
- Explained: Reading the new education policy
- LifestyleAfter 20 years, why Oprah Winfrey is not on her magazine cover
- TechnologyiPhone SE helps Apple become only growing smartphone company