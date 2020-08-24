Top news
- Follow live updates on Coronavirus pandemic
- Top leader, one of 23, had sent two earlier letters to Sonia on same issues
- For the first time, farm sector set to grow even as GDP sees a contraction
- Phase 2 trials of Oxford vaccine could begin at 3-4 sites this week
- No Internet, school comes home in rural Sikkim
- ‘Not all will get vaccine quickly, need to come up with strategy’: Dr Gagandeep Kang
- UP: Govt says decline in communicable diseases this season
- Mumbai woman suffers miscarriage due to Covid, says study
Bayern Munich are the new Champions League winnersPublished: August 24, 2020 9:50:04 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- ‘Not all will get vaccine quickly, need to come up with strategy’: Top scientist
- In 40 days, 69 lakh seek jobs on govt portal, just a fraction employed
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan on KBC 12 shoot: Precautions this time are severe
- EntertainmentSinger Justin Townes Earle passes away at 38
- TrendingVideo: PM Narendra Modi feeds peacocks during his morning exercise routine
- Trending'London bridge is falling down', tweet netizens after Tower Bridge malfunctions
- Sports'What if I don’t have the same cover drive as before': KL Rahul
- SportsHow Ritu Phogat stayed connected to MMA, 'emotional' father during lockdown
- OpinionIf GST, IBC could be rehabilitated, it would help economy. And also be a fitting tribute to Jaitley
- Covid-19 vaccine tracker: Trump accuses 'deep state' for delaying shot
- LifestyleDisha Patani acing barbell back squats in throwback workout video is goals; watch
- TechnologyShould you buy an iPhone 11 now or wait for the iPhone 12?