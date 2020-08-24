7 / 10

They have a solid defence, which coped with the world's most expensive forward line, even when they lost centre-half Jerome Boateng to injury midway through the first half.They have fast attacking full-backs, a key ingredient in top teams in the modern game, with Alphonso Davies excellent throughout the knockout games and Joshua Kimmich showing his versatility with the cross that created the winning goal. The excellent holding midfielder, Spaniard Thiago Alcantara, complements the workhouse Leon Goretzka alongside him, bringing a calmness and composure. (Source: Reuters)