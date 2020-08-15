Independence Day 2020
- Follow India Independence Day 2020 Live Updates
- 'Make for World' is PM Narendra Modi's new call
- Google Doodle celebrates India's diverse culture
- Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and others wish fans
- Projects on Gangetic Dolphin, Asiatic Lions to be launched soon: PM Modi
- For dominion India, real independence did not come in 1947
- How the tech world is celebrating Independence Day
- Balasubrahmanyam, Hema Malini, Mohanlal feature in new rendition of Vande Mataram
- Three editors talk about the demand for books on Indian history
- Committed to holding assembly elections in J&K: PM Modi
- In next 1,000 days, every village to be connected with optical fibre: PM Modi
- India will soon have a new cyber security policy, says PM
- Lakshadweep to be connected with undersea optical fibre cable in 1,000 days: PM Modi
- Explained: Behind PM Modi’s three big digital announcements
- Under National Digital Health Mission, every Indian to get unique health ID
- PM Modi: Will relook at right age of marriage for women
- India’s sovereignty is biggest priority: PM Modi
- What our brave soldiers can do, the world has seen in Ladakh: PM Modi
- National Research Foundation will catalyse innovation, aid progress, says PM
- What PM Modi said on availability of Covid-19 vaccines
Bayern humiliate Barcelona with 8-2 crushingPublished: August 15, 2020 1:09:53 pm
- Mizoram is the only state in India with less than 1,000 Covid-19 cases
- SC holds Bhushan guilty of contempt: What the verdict means
- EntertainmentSalim-Sulaiman Merchant reveal how they composed 'Chak De India'
- EntertainmentSushant Singh Rajput receives special recognition from California State Assembly
- TrendingWatch: On 74th Independence Day, thousands from across the country sing national anthem together, virtually
- TrendingIndependence Day 2020: Teacher in UAE creates Gandhi portrait with 5,000 buttons
- SportsBayern Munich humble Barcelona FC 8-2 to reach Champions League semis
- SportsWe have hit rock bottom: Agitated fans call for coach Setien's head
- OpinionRam temple will free the discourse of secularism from the elites.
- Explained: How India got its national flag
- LifestyleIndependence Day 2020: Freedom, through the years
