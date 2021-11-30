MUST READ
- Omicron news from South Africa: high fatigue, low hospitalisation
- Boycott session or take fight to the Govt? Opposition will take a call today
- BJP to start sports league named after Article 370 in Amit Shah seat
- India vs India in last-day epic as Rachin, Ajaz save Kiwis in Kanpur
- Question Govt dropped: Were NRIs asked to stop aiding farmers?
- Explained: Can an RT-PCR test detect infection with Omicron?
Ballon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas win awardsUpdated: November 30, 2021 9:21:08 am
- EntertainmentAlia Bhatt announces Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani release date with video, watch Jaya Bachchan recreate K3G scene
- EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan is in tears on KBC 1000th episode with Shweta, granddaughter Navya
- TrendingPM Modi shares special tune made for him by people from 'whistling village of India'
- Trending'Show of workplace camaraderie': Shashi Tharoor apologises after selfie with women MPs receive backlash
- SportsBallon d’Or 2021: Lionel Messi in seventh heaven with record 7th award, Putellas wins her first
- Sports'He lied': Cristiano Ronaldo lashes out at Ballon d'or chief after Lionel Messi claim
- OpinionPolicymakers must break India’s cycle of poverty
- Why Omicron is high risk, what you should do
- Lifestyle'Keep it simple, but significant': Shilpa Shetty Kundra shares fitness mantra
- TechnologyJack Dorsey steps down as Twitter CEO; IIT Bombay alumnus Parag Agrawal is successor