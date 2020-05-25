- No shoot, no money, TV industry survives on the hope of bouncing back
- Punjab reports 15 new cases, health minister says no community spread
- Chandigarh: 13 domestic flights to take off from Chandigarh from today
- 3-day-old infant from Chandigarh one of the youngest to die of coronavirus
- Whistleblower behind Gujarat HC order: ‘No PPE kit, mask, gloves... can be in big trouble’
- Maharashtra accounts for a third of all cases, shapes Covid map
- UP: Another 254 cases, uptick in Noida, Meerut
Balbir Singh Sr: Remembering one of the best centre forwards India has producedUpdated: May 25, 2020 11:25:07 am
- Watch for signals at airports and rail stations – and at the LAC
- Entertainment10 romantic hits that will never go out of fashion
- EntertainmentBetaal review: A sloppy mess
- TrendingWatch: North Dakota Governor pleads with residents to avoid mask shaming
- TrendingViral Video: Drunken man provokes bear inside enclosure, attempts to drown her
- SportsHockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 96
- SportsSports fraternity remembers Balbir Singh Sr's 'unforgettable contribution towards Indian hockey'
- OpinionA pandemic prescription
- Explained: Why risk of virus transmission in an aircraft is seen as low
- LifestyleWondering what to make for breakfast? Try this simple boiled egg sandwich
- TechnologyCovid-19 impact: Mastercard see 200% jump in contactless payments in India