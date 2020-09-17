Top news
- Coronavirus India timeline
- Museum’s name changed, Agra officials hunt for Shivaji links
- Cong vs Cong in Bengaluru violence: Ex-mayor’s nephew denied bail, state says conspired with ‘top political leader’
- Private firm; partners have no background in China military, govt: Zhenhua
- Afghan women in Doha talks team: ‘Taliban have to face, respect us’
- Andhra HC land deals gag order unprecedented, will go to SC: Jagan govt advisor
- Court fixes Sept 30 for Babri verdict, tells accused to be present
Australia win ODI series against England 2-1September 17, 2020 10:37:39 am
- Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
- China is watching: Foreign secy, Niti CEO on list; Facebook bans Zhenhua Data
- Sudarshan TV case: Centre tells SC not to lay down ‘any further guidelines’ for rest of mainstream media
- EntertainmentKangana Ranaut: Urmila Matondkar is a soft porn star
- EntertainmentEvil Eye trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Blumhouse Productions' latest looks like an intriguing horror-thriller
- TrendingJoe Biden plays 'Despacito' on campaign trail in Florida, videos sparks debate online as Trump pokes fun
- Trending'Dinner cum dessert': This 'ice-cream vada pav' from Gujarat fails to tickle netizens' taste buds
- SportsThe golden age: Shane Watson
- SportsRicky Ponting on DC's preparation and how Australian cricketers embraced India
- OpinionIndia should opt for income support so that pandemic does not turn into a financial crisis
- Explained: Why China harvests India data
- LifestylePanjeeri made with desi ghee is good for new mothers; here's why
- TechnologyiOS 14 is here. Here's how to upgrade your iPhone