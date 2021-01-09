1 / 6

Australia lost both openers in the final session but were in control on 103 for two with a lead of 197 runs at the close of play on the third day of the third test against India on Saturday. Australia rolled through the Indian batting order after lunch on Saturday to dismiss the tourists for 244 and take a 94-run first-innings lead at tea on the third day of the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground. (Source: Reuters)